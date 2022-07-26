abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.30 on August 22nd

abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
abrdn Asian Income Fund Stock Performance
LON AAIF opened at GBX 216.20 ($2.60) on Tuesday. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 204.50 ($2.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 238.60 ($2.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of £368.12 million and a P/E ratio of 826.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 213.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 221.66.
abrdn Asian Income Fund Company Profile
