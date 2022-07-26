abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.30 on August 22nd

abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON AAIF opened at GBX 216.20 ($2.60) on Tuesday. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 204.50 ($2.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 238.60 ($2.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of £368.12 million and a P/E ratio of 826.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 213.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 221.66.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

