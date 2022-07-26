Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.61

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.61 and last traded at $79.13, with a volume of 1315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACHC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a $82.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average is $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $616.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

