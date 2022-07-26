Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ACN stock traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,076. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.74. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.83.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.