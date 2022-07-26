adbank Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (ADB)

adbank (ADB) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. In the last seven days, adbank has traded 40.7% higher against the US dollar. One adbank coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. adbank has a market capitalization of $350,587.98 and $40,607.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,079.98 or 1.00006262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003641 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00126746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00029517 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

About adbank

adbank is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,164,573 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank. The official website for adbank is adbank.network. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

adbank Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

