Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,845 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Adobe by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 472 shares of the software company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $391.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.51. The company has a market capitalization of $183.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

