Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.11

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.11 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 6959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.19.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William V. Krehbiel bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $316,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $316,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $75,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $74,155.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,599,000 after buying an additional 611,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,581,000 after purchasing an additional 115,954 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,488,000 after purchasing an additional 48,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 15.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,781,000 after purchasing an additional 100,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 735,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,733,000 after purchasing an additional 578,513 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

