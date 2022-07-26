Adviser Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,912,000. Adviser Investments LLC owned about 0.40% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,186,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after acquiring an additional 141,421 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 107,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

