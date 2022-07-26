Adviser Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,103 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.0% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $514.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $476.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.54. The company has a market cap of $227.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

