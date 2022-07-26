Adviser Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Adviser Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 290,890 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,911,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,978,000 after buying an additional 166,984 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,533,000 after buying an additional 113,397 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,153,000 after buying an additional 85,434 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $211.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.42 and its 200 day moving average is $226.95. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

