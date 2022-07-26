Adviser Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,486,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,526,000 after purchasing an additional 668,123 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,299,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,530,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,604,000 after purchasing an additional 86,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE MRK opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.