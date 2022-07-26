Adviser Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $104.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.91.

