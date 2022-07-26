Adviser Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 29,988 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 551.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUMG opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.62. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

