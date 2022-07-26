Adviser Investments LLC Sells 180,367 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,367 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC owned approximately 0.39% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,882,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 728,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,337,000 after acquiring an additional 161,979 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 487,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 391,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 390,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.71.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

