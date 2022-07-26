AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUSGet Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,265,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,048 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 90.25% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF worth $86,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

DWUS stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.48.

