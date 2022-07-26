Aeon (AEON) Market Capitalization Tops $1.46 Million

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, Aeon has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.0920 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges. Aeon has a market cap of $1.46 million and $115.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00701567 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002134 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

