Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,999 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 46.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $583,534.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,719.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 621,436 shares of company stock valued at $64,072,822. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.87.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.76. The stock had a trading volume of 65,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,214. The firm has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.67, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.96 and a 200-day moving average of $138.54.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

