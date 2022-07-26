Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a market cap of $61.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.26. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX)
