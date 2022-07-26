Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a market cap of $61.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.26. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Akari Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 91,059 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.