Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.35.

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $495,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,630,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 256.8% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $687,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 18.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

