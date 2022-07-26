Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Reaches $0.0139 on Major Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $67.15 million and $34.74 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00261371 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00096707 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00070530 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003624 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000323 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,846,817,224 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.