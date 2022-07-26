Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.01 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01, RTT News reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $150.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $224.95.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.40.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.