Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.01 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01, RTT News reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $150.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $224.95.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.18%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities
Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.40.
About Alexandria Real Estate Equities
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.