Alkermes (ALKS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Alkermes has set its FY22 guidance at $(0.18)-0.00 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $278.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.02 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alkermes to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $2,610,853.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,967,127.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $211,215.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $2,610,853.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,967,127.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,221 shares of company stock worth $3,829,869. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 1,260.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 24.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

