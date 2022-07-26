Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.428 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Alliant Energy has a payout ratio of 59.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alliant Energy to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.64. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $54.20 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNT. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

