AllSafe Achieves Market Capitalization of $38,228.24 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 47.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $38,228.24 and approximately $1.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00030820 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw.

AllSafe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.