AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys 361 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 162.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,382,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 24,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $196.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,562. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.55 and its 200-day moving average is $211.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.