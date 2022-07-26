AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys Shares of 230,992 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 230,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,499,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 4.5% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,506 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.67.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.