AlphaCore Capital LLC Decreases Position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,595 shares during the quarter. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,798,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 62,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $683,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.45. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,005. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.15. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.208 per share. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd.

