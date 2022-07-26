AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $537,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
ESGU stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,027. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.96 and a 200 day moving average of $94.21.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU)
- Oil & Gas Stocks That Will Likely Outperform Despite Falling Crude Prices
- Is NIO’s Valuation a Bull Trap or a Screaming Buy?
- Is RPM International Shifting Into High Gear?
- Is High-Yield Whirlpool A Value Trap?
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.