AlphaCore Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,303 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,049 shares of company stock worth $13,676,936 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

CRM traded down $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.72. 34,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,931,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $172.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.85 and its 200 day moving average is $191.62.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.