AlphaCore Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,374 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.00. 85,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,876,533. The company has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average of $83.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

