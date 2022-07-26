AlphaCore Capital LLC Sells 2,195 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

AlphaCore Capital LLC cut its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRFZ traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,634. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $148.46 and a twelve month high of $202.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.38.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

