Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Trading Up 4.2%

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 13,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 532,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Alphatec Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 147.10% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The business had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,200 shares in the company, valued at $367,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,892.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 79,700 shares of company stock worth $563,300 and sold 300,000 shares worth $2,339,500. Company insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 459.5% in the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 235,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

