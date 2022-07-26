Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.93. 84,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,861,571. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.36.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.