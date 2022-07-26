Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Acquired by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $57,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 73,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $45.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,539. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average of $57.07. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ameresco from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.77.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

