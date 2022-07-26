American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Tower Price Performance

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $257.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.54. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.43 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.