American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Trading Up 3.4%

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.56. Approximately 817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 174,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.70 million, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $149.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.50 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 12,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $316,068.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Vanguard news, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 6,721 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $167,084.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 12,663 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $316,068.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Vanguard

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 42.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Articles

