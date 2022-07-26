Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Trimmed by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 905.2% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,349,000 after buying an additional 412,337 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

Amgen Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $249.84. 26,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,694. The company has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.