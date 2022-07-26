Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Price Target Lowered to €66.60 at Morgan Stanley

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from €67.70 ($69.08) to €66.60 ($67.96) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMDUF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Amundi from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Amundi from €89.00 ($90.82) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays raised shares of Amundi from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amundi from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amundi in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.90.

Get Amundi alerts:

Amundi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMDUF opened at $51.82 on Friday. Amundi has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $90.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.00.

About Amundi

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.