Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Trading Up 5.3%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.39 and last traded at $22.35. Approximately 3,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 755,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.8 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93.
About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX)
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
- Oil & Gas Stocks That Will Likely Outperform Despite Falling Crude Prices
- Is NIO’s Valuation a Bull Trap or a Screaming Buy?
- Is RPM International Shifting Into High Gear?
- Is High-Yield Whirlpool A Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.