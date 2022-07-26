Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Trading Up 5.3%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.39 and last traded at $22.35. Approximately 3,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 755,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

