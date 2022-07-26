Analysts Set Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Target Price at $37.80

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CWEN shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 34.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

CWEN stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average is $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.91 million. Research analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.354 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,084.62%.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.