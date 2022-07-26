Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 26th (ADSK, ALTR, ANNSF, ANSS, AOCIF, BIGC, DRH, FLTDF, GOOG, GWRE)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, July 26th:

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)

had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €135.00 ($137.76) to €130.00 ($132.65).

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$55.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued a market perform rating on the stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from €24.00 ($24.49) to €19.75 ($20.15).

Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim to a neutral rating.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 278 to CHF 282.

Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €16.25 ($16.58) to €16.00 ($16.33).

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55).

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from CHF 320 to CHF 310.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from €28.70 ($29.29) to €21.00 ($21.43). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.72).

