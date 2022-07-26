Analyzing Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) & Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hippo and Everest Re Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Hippo alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo $91.20 million 4.94 -$371.40 million ($6.29) -0.13 Everest Re Group $11.87 billion 0.90 $1.38 billion $33.57 8.11

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo. Hippo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everest Re Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo -246.66% -37.80% -18.72% Everest Re Group 11.11% 12.97% 3.51%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Hippo and Everest Re Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hippo and Everest Re Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75 Everest Re Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Hippo currently has a consensus target price of $4.69, indicating a potential upside of 492.55%. Everest Re Group has a consensus target price of $336.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.59%. Given Hippo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hippo is more favorable than Everest Re Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Everest Re Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Hippo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Everest Re Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Hippo has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Everest Re Group beats Hippo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hippo

(Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.