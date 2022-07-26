Anchor Protocol (ANC) Trading 12.5% Lower This Week

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $36.65 million and approximately $12.74 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol.

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

