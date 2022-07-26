Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,650 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,800 ($45.78) to GBX 3,650 ($43.98) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.17) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,175 ($38.25) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($40.96) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($39.76) to GBX 3,200 ($38.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,430.63 ($41.33).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,729 ($32.88) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £36.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,253.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,509.22. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 2,350 ($28.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.20).

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,035 ($36.57) per share, with a total value of £15,114.30 ($18,210.00).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

