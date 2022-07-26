Antiample (XAMP) Market Capitalization Achieves $619,344.26

Antiample (XAMP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, Antiample has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Antiample has a total market capitalization of $619,344.26 and approximately $10.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Antiample coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,079.98 or 1.00006262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003641 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00126746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00029517 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Antiample Profile

XAMP is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org.

Buying and Selling Antiample

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

