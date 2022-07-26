Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.85

Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 10.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Company Profile

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

