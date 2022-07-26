Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Trading 2.3% Higher

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. 27,310 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,233,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Aptorum Group Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.

About Aptorum Group

(Get Rating)

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptorum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptorum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.