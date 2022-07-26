APY.Finance Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $317,913.10 and approximately $976.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

