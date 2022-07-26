Aragon Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.30 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $63.30 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon coin can currently be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00007571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,109.72 or 1.00005186 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006158 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003625 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002421 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00125865 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00029767 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.
Aragon Coin Profile
Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a coin. It launched on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Aragon Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
