Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Shares Gap Up to $75.62

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.62, but opened at $79.68. Archer-Daniels-Midland shares last traded at $79.17, with a volume of 44,957 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.