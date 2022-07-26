Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Cap of $97.33 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Ardor has a total market cap of $97.33 million and $2.34 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0974 or 0.00000466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 11% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00094232 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000558 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00017233 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001448 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00235171 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00040660 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007907 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000160 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000247 BTC.
About Ardor
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
